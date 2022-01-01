Spicy noodles in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve spicy noodles
SOUPS
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
|N2. HALAL-Crazy Spicy Noodles(Pad Kee Meo)-Dinner HALAL
|$10.95
Thin Rice noodles sautéed with chili, garlic basil leaves, bell pepper ,onion, and tomatoes. If Wide Noodle is not available, we will substitute with Thin Noodle. It will be a bigger serving to make up for the $1.50 wide noodle up charge.For Authentic Thai taste, it is recommended to order this item as medium (2) hot or higher
|N2. Crazy Spicy Noodles-Lunch
|$8.25
Rice noodles sautéed with chili, garlic basil leaves, bell pepper ,onion, and tomatoes. If Wide Noodle is not available, we will substitute with Thin Noodle. It will be a bigger serving to make up for the $1.50 wide noodle up charge.For Authentic Thai taste, it is recommended to order this item as medium (2) hot or higher
|N2. Crazy Spicy Noodles(Pad Kee Meo)-Dinner
|$11.25
Thin Rice noodles sautéed with chili, garlic basil leaves, bell pepper ,onion, and tomatoes. If Wide Noodle is not available, we will substitute with Thin Noodle. It will be a bigger serving to make up for the $1.50 wide noodle up charge.For Authentic Thai taste, it is recommended to order this item as medium (2) hot or higher
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef Noodle Soup)
|$14.95
Bun bo hue is a popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli (bun) and beef (bo) in a spicy, sour broth. Hue is a city in central Vietnam associated with the cooking style of the former royal court. Chuck tenders are simmered over long hours using the finest ingredients to impart this unique exotic taste and aroma. The dish is greatly admired for its balance of spicy, sour, salty and sweet flavors and the predominant flavor is that of lemon grass. (Compared to pho or bun riu, the noodles are thicker and more cylindrical).
|Create Your Own Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef Noodle Soup)
|$9.95
Bun bo hue is a popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli (bun) and beef (bo) in a spicy, sour broth. Hue is a city in central Vietnam associated with the cooking style of the former royal court. Chuck tenders are simmered over long hours using the finest ingredients to impart this unique exotic taste and aroma. The dish is greatly admired for its balance of spicy, sour, salty and sweet flavors and the predominant flavor is that of lemon grass. (Compared to pho or bun riu, the noodles are thicker and more cylindrical).