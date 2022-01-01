Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants that serve sticky rice

Item pic

SOUPS

Chaang Thai Restaurant

361 High St, Morgantown

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
Takeout
D4. Mango Sticky rice (Seasonal)$7.95
Steamed Thai Sticky rice tossed with sweetened Coconut milk and served with Fresh slices of Mango<br>Depends on availability of fresh ripe Mangos. Please collect your refund when you pick up at restaurant, in case this item cannot be prepared.If mango is unavailable, it will be substituted with pineapple.
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Durian-Coconut Cream-Sticky Rice!!!$8.95
EXOTIC BANNED FRUIT!!!
Durian-Coconut Cream-Sticky Rice!!!
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen

