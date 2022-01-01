Sticky rice in Morgantown
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
|D4. Mango Sticky rice (Seasonal)
|$7.95
Steamed Thai Sticky rice tossed with sweetened Coconut milk and served with Fresh slices of Mango<br>Depends on availability of fresh ripe Mangos. Please collect your refund when you pick up at restaurant, in case this item cannot be prepared.If mango is unavailable, it will be substituted with pineapple.