Taco salad in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve taco salad

VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown

TACO SALAD$12.75
Mexican beef, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black olives, avocado, chipotle lime crema on a fried jalapeno tortilla shell.
Add jalapenos!
Fat Angelo’s - Morgantown

750 Fairmont Road, Morgantown

Taco Salad$10.99
Fresh Shredded Lettuce, Zesty Taco Meat, Nacho Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Diced Tomato, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream
Fat Angelo’s - Cheat Lake

503 Ashebrooke Sq, Morgantown

Taco Salad$10.99
Fresh Shredded Lettuce, Zesty Taco Meat, Nacho Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Diced Tomato, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream
