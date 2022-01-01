Taco salad in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve taco salad
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown
|TACO SALAD
|$12.75
Mexican beef, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black olives, avocado, chipotle lime crema on a fried jalapeno tortilla shell.
Add jalapenos!
Fat Angelo’s - Morgantown
750 Fairmont Road, Morgantown
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Fresh Shredded Lettuce, Zesty Taco Meat, Nacho Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Diced Tomato, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream