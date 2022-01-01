Tacos in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve tacos
Black Bear Evansdale
3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown
|Fish Tacos
|$10.75
Two soft taco shells grilled crispy and filled with Monterey Jack cheese, a crunchy cabbage blend, Roma tomatoes, and your choice of protein. Drizzled with our awesome "Best Coast" dill sauce! Served with house-fried tortilla chips.
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown
|TACO SALAD
|$12.75
Mexican beef, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black olives, avocado, chipotle lime crema on a fried jalapeno tortilla shell.
Add jalapenos!
|BAJA FISH TACO
Tilapia or Grouper, blackened, grilled or fried, avocado, cheddar cheese, lettuce, kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
|BRISKET TACO
|$12.75
Onion Straws, smoked cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage and raspberry peach chipotle sauce.