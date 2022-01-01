Morganville restaurants you'll love

Morganville restaurants
Toast
  • Morganville

Morganville's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Middle Eastern
Must-try Morganville restaurants

Vegunti image

 

Vegunti

4012 Route 9 South, Morganville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beyond Flatbread$15.00
ORGANIC:
cashew marinara spread, beyond chicken, arugula, cherry tomatoes, vegan feta, vegan parm cheese, vegunti pysee sauce
Seed Of Earth$15.00
ORGANIC:
romaine, english cucumber, cherry tomato, bell pepper, chickpeas, radish, red onion, croutons, sunflower & hemp seeds, avocado, vegan parm cheese, vegunti dressing
Blue Lagoon$11.00
ORGANIC:
mango, pineapple, dates, coconut flakes, light agave, chia seeds, spirulina
More about Vegunti
The House of Poké image

 

The House of Poké

4024 U.S. 9 South, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The HOP$16.25
Shrimp | Tuna | Salmon | Sweet Corn | Cucumber | Sweet Onion | Kani Salad | Seaweed Salad | Mango | Sweet Teriyaki Sauce | Poké Special Sauce | Scallions | Onion Crisps | Lotus Chips
The Spice is Right$13.95
Spicy Tuna | Spicy Salmon | Edamame | Cucumber | Cherry Tomatoes | Pickled Jalapenos | Red Cabbage | Mango | Ginger | Sriracha Aioli | Sesame Oil | Chili Flakes| Wasabi Tobiko | Garlic Chips | Wasabi Peas
Steamed Buns
Braised Pork Belly | Pickled Cabbage | Cucumber | Special Sauce | Scallions
More about The House of Poké
Koy Grill - Morganville image

 

Koy Grill - Morganville

280 U.S. 9, Morganville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Shish$18.00
Skewed marinated cubes of chicken breast char-grilled to perfection
Bowl$12.00
Pick: Protein/ Toppings/ Sauces
Lunch Special$15.00
Pick one starter, Main course, and a drink.
Lunch menu is only available weekdays from 11AM to 4PM. Excluding Holidays
More about Koy Grill - Morganville
Mike's Pizza image

 

Mike's Pizza

280 Rt 9, Morganville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tenders
Made to order freshly breaded and fried jumbo chicken tenders served with choice of dust and dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
6 piece made with whole milk mozzarella, these creamy cheese sticks are additive-free for lots of buttery flavor and plenty of stretch. Made from 100% real mozzarella string (not block) cheese.
Ribeye Cheese Steak Sub$13.95
Thinly sliced Ribeye steak with cheese, served with choice of grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms.
More about Mike's Pizza
