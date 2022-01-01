Morganville restaurants you'll love
Vegunti
4012 Route 9 South, Morganville
|Beyond Flatbread
|$15.00
ORGANIC:
cashew marinara spread, beyond chicken, arugula, cherry tomatoes, vegan feta, vegan parm cheese, vegunti pysee sauce
|Seed Of Earth
|$15.00
ORGANIC:
romaine, english cucumber, cherry tomato, bell pepper, chickpeas, radish, red onion, croutons, sunflower & hemp seeds, avocado, vegan parm cheese, vegunti dressing
|Blue Lagoon
|$11.00
ORGANIC:
mango, pineapple, dates, coconut flakes, light agave, chia seeds, spirulina
The House of Poké
4024 U.S. 9 South, Old Bridge
|The HOP
|$16.25
Shrimp | Tuna | Salmon | Sweet Corn | Cucumber | Sweet Onion | Kani Salad | Seaweed Salad | Mango | Sweet Teriyaki Sauce | Poké Special Sauce | Scallions | Onion Crisps | Lotus Chips
|The Spice is Right
|$13.95
Spicy Tuna | Spicy Salmon | Edamame | Cucumber | Cherry Tomatoes | Pickled Jalapenos | Red Cabbage | Mango | Ginger | Sriracha Aioli | Sesame Oil | Chili Flakes| Wasabi Tobiko | Garlic Chips | Wasabi Peas
|Steamed Buns
Braised Pork Belly | Pickled Cabbage | Cucumber | Special Sauce | Scallions
Koy Grill - Morganville
280 U.S. 9, Morganville
|Chicken Shish
|$18.00
Skewed marinated cubes of chicken breast char-grilled to perfection
|Bowl
|$12.00
Pick: Protein/ Toppings/ Sauces
|Lunch Special
|$15.00
Pick one starter, Main course, and a drink.
Lunch menu is only available weekdays from 11AM to 4PM. Excluding Holidays
Mike's Pizza
280 Rt 9, Morganville
|Chicken Tenders
Made to order freshly breaded and fried jumbo chicken tenders served with choice of dust and dipping sauce.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.95
6 piece made with whole milk mozzarella, these creamy cheese sticks are additive-free for lots of buttery flavor and plenty of stretch. Made from 100% real mozzarella string (not block) cheese.
|Ribeye Cheese Steak Sub
|$13.95
Thinly sliced Ribeye steak with cheese, served with choice of grilled onions, peppers and mushrooms.