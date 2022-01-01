Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Morganville

Morganville restaurants
Morganville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Koy Grill - Morganville

280 U.S. 9, Morganville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks + Fries$11.00
4 Pieces with Fries
Mike's Pizza

280 Rt 9, Morganville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
6 piece made with whole milk mozzarella, these creamy cheese sticks are additive-free for lots of buttery flavor and plenty of stretch. Made from 100% real mozzarella string (not block) cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks And Fries$10.95
