MORI Japanese Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
2200 S 10th St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2200 S 10th St
McAllen TX
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gumbo’s Deli
Come in and enjoy!
The Patio on Guerra
Fine steaks and seafood set in the ambiance of a building over 100 years old. A beautiful outdoor patio is also available for seating in either the covered area or open to the stars overhead. A private room is also available for special events or business meetings. It is fully equipped with an lcd projector, screen and dedicated internet. The Patio on Guerra, "An Entertainment Tradition Reborn" Thank you for coming!
Smokin' Moon Barbecue La Plaza Mall
No Jokin' We're Smokin'
house. wine. & bistro.
Elevated service, great New American cuisine