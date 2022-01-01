MORI Japanese Grill

The Patio on Guerra

No reviews yet

Fine steaks and seafood set in the ambiance of a building over 100 years old. A beautiful outdoor patio is also available for seating in either the covered area or open to the stars overhead. A private room is also available for special events or business meetings. It is fully equipped with an lcd projector, screen and dedicated internet. The Patio on Guerra, "An Entertainment Tradition Reborn" Thank you for coming!

