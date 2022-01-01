Go
Toast

MORI Japanese Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

2200 S 10th St • $

Avg 4.3 (59 reviews)

Popular Items

EARTH ROLL$10.50
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tempura fried, tampico paste inside and spicy sauce
GRILLED EDAMAME - SALTY$6.00
Your selection of grilled or steamed miso/salt/spicy
KOBORE ROLL$15.50
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, spicy kanikama, fried onion, toban mayo, green onion, eel sauce
YAKISMESHI MIXED$7.00
TEMARI FRIED SHRIMP BALLS$7.00
FORTUNE ROLL$9.00
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top
YAKISMESHI CHICKEN$6.00
MORI RICE$8.00
Fried rice, beef, shrimp, chicken, beans sprouts, mushroom, garlic butter
FIJI ROLL$10.50
Crab, cream cheese, tempura and spicy crab on top
PHILADELPHIA ROLL$9.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and sesame seed
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2200 S 10th St

McAllen TX

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gumbo’s Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Patio on Guerra

No reviews yet

Fine steaks and seafood set in the ambiance of a building over 100 years old. A beautiful outdoor patio is also available for seating in either the covered area or open to the stars overhead. A private room is also available for special events or business meetings. It is fully equipped with an lcd projector, screen and dedicated internet. The Patio on Guerra, "An Entertainment Tradition Reborn" Thank you for coming!

Smokin' Moon Barbecue La Plaza Mall

No reviews yet

No Jokin' We're Smokin'

house. wine. & bistro.

No reviews yet

Elevated service, great New American cuisine

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston