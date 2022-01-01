Go
Morning Day Cafe

105 S Main St • $$

HOT MESS BREAKFAST$12.00
POUR SOME SYRUP ON ME$9.00
BREAKFAST IN BED$8.00
SCRAMBLED EGG-ROLLS$10.00
Mexican Mocha$5.00
This mocha is an MDC favorite!
Made with our house-roasted espresso blend, dark chocolate and our small-batch organic Siagon Cinnamon syrup this is sure to tease and please!
SPICY GRINGO BURRITO$9.00
BRUNCH POTATOES$3.50
LATTE$3.50
MAIN STREET B&G$12.00
Couples Ticket (2)$140.00
Seating
Gift Cards
Table Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

105 S Main St

Nixa MO

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
