Go
Toast

Morning Nights

Plant Based Dim Sum and Craft Bar

DIM SUM • NOODLES

4150 McGowen St Unit 1 • $$

Avg 4 (128 reviews)

Popular Items

Shumai$9.00
Traditional Chinese Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Mushroom, and Carrots.
Dan Dan Noodles$13.00
Noodles tossed in Sesame Sauce. Topped with Plant Based Meat, Cilantro, and Pickled Cucumbers.
Taro Egg Rolls$6.00
Crispy Egg Roll filled with Taro, Woodear Mushrooms, Glass Noodles, Carrots, and Cabbage. Served with house Sweet and Sour Sauce. Three pieces per order.
Walnut Shrimp$12.00
Battered Plant Based Shrimp with Candied Walnuts tossed in Agave Vegan Mayo.
Spicy Wontons$10.00
Oyster Mushroom, Gailan, and Cabbage Wontons topped Sesame Seeds and Scallions. Served with Spicy Sichuan Chili Oil.
Xiao Long Bao$9.00
Juicy Dumpling with Plant Based Protein, Ginger, and Scallions. Served with Black Vinegar & Ginger.
Mapo Tofu$12.00
Plant Based Protein Grounds and Fried Tofu tossed in Vegan XO, Sichuan Peppercorns, and Scallions. Served over Rice.
Salt & Pepper Oyster Mushrooms$13.00
Crispy Oyster Mushrooms Stir Fried with Fresh Chilies, Thai Basil, Garlic, and Five Spice Salt.
Seasonal Vegetable Fried Rice$10.00
White Rice with Assorted Vegetables, Ginger, and Scallions; with Fried Shallots and Garlic.
Daikon Cake$8.00
Savory Daikon Cake with OmniPork, Plant Based Shrimp, Shiitake Mushrooms, and Scallions. Served with Hoison Sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4150 McGowen St Unit 1

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cluck & Blaze

No reviews yet

We bring you the most authentic Nashville-style hot chicken experience right here to Long Beach, California.

Blue Bowl - Long Beach

No reviews yet

The original create-your-own superfood cafe. We are about good vibes, great bowls, and even better people.

Amorcito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bottlecraft Long Beach

No reviews yet

Bottlecraft Long Beach beer shop is a craft beer bar with 27 beers on draft, plus a large bottle list as well as wine, kombucha and cider available by the glass. In May, we were recognized as one of LA’s top 10 craft beer spots by Hopped LA!
Located at the southwest corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street near Long Beach Airport with close proximity to the 405 Freeway, Long Beach Exchange’s “The Hangar” food hall features a 17,000-square-foot structure reminiscent of an aviation hangar of the McDonnell Douglas/Boeing days long past when military and commercial aircraft were constructed on the site. The space is be home to 14 small, artisanal food vendors and boutique retailers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston