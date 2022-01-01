Go
Morning Glory

"There should be a warning posted at the door of Morning Glory. The surgeon general should at least crush some of their Japanese soufflé pancakes and determine whether the interior decor causes seizures or vertigo. It’s explosive and flamboyant. The 30-foot electric-pink neon flower lording over the main dining room is what would happen if Georgia O’Keefe took up sculpture after seeing Daft Punk in Vegas. Rose-colored retro lamps compete with a pink Champagne vending machine for space in your Insta stories. It’s like drinking mezcal bloody marys (with creamy celery foam) inside Elton John’s mental state in the 1970s." –Troy Johnson

550 W Date St • $$

Avg 4 (1849 reviews)

Popular Items

Thick Sliced Bacon$6.00
Smoky Bacon Steak.
Khachapuri$16.00
Mozzarella. Feta. Garlic. Olive Oil. Baked Egg. Butter.
Crispy Scallop Potato$6.00
Decadent Slice Of Creamy Gratin. Breaded, And Fried To A Crisp.
The Very Frenchie French Toast$13.00
Brioche. Lemon Curd. Whipped Cream. Berries.
Fried Chicken & Waffle$17.00
Sunny Side Up Egg. Uncut Pure Maple Syrup.
Morning Glory Fried Rice$15.00
Sunny Side Up Eggs. Pork Belly. Cheese. Peas. Spinach. Scallions.
Maple Sausage Links$5.00
Porkalicious Sausage With Herbs & Butternut Farms Finest Grade A Vermont Maple Syrup.
American Breakfast$13.00
Two Eggs. Bacon Or Sausage. Crispy Hashbrowns.
Dirty Scalloped Potato$7.00
Fried Gratin Slice Drenched In Sausage Gravy.
Egg McFunnin$8.00
Fried Egg. Canadian Bacon. American Cheese. English Muffin.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

550 W Date St

San Diego CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
