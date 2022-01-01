Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Morrilton

Morrilton restaurants
Morrilton restaurants that serve chicken salad

Big Cuppa - Main image

 

Big Cuppa

205 E Broadway St,, Morrilton

Garden Salad with chicken$12.49
Salads are pre-made, so substitutions are not possible.
Spinach
Arugula
Cherry Tomatoes
Cauliflower
Broccoli
Black Olives
Peppers (like bell peppers)
cucumbers
Chicken breast - shredded
Cheddar cheese - shredded
Dressing: Ranch, Lite Catalina, or Raspberry Vinaigrette
The Pizza Factory at Point Remove Brewing Co

102 S. crestliner none, Morrliton

Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Our classic house salad with grilled chicken, onion, tomato, and cucumber served with your choice of dressing.
