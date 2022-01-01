Chicken salad in Morrilton
Morrilton restaurants that serve chicken salad
Big Cuppa
205 E Broadway St,, Morrilton
|Garden Salad with chicken
|$12.49
Salads are pre-made, so substitutions are not possible.
Spinach
Arugula
Cherry Tomatoes
Cauliflower
Broccoli
Black Olives
Peppers (like bell peppers)
cucumbers
Chicken breast - shredded
Cheddar cheese - shredded
Dressing: Ranch, Lite Catalina, or Raspberry Vinaigrette
The Pizza Factory at Point Remove Brewing Co
102 S. crestliner none, Morrliton
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Our classic house salad with grilled chicken, onion, tomato, and cucumber served with your choice of dressing.