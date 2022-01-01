Garden salad in Morrilton
Morrilton restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Yesterday's
GRILL
Yesterday's
1502 N Oak Street, Morrilton
|Garden Salad
|$5.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, egg, croutons, cucumber and a strip of bellpepper
More about The Pizza Factory at Point Remove Brewing Co
The Pizza Factory at Point Remove Brewing Co
102 S. crestliner none, Morrliton
|Garden Salad
|$10.00
Spring mix with cheese, cherry tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing. Have it as a side for $5.