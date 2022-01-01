Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Morrilton

Go
Morrilton restaurants
Toast

Morrilton restaurants that serve garden salad

Yesterday's image

GRILL

Yesterday's

1502 N Oak Street, Morrilton

Avg 4.6 (211 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, cheese, egg, croutons, cucumber and a strip of bellpepper
More about Yesterday's
Consumer pic

 

The Pizza Factory at Point Remove Brewing Co

102 S. crestliner none, Morrliton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$10.00
Spring mix with cheese, cherry tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing. Have it as a side for $5.
More about The Pizza Factory at Point Remove Brewing Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Morrilton

Boba Tea

Muffins

Chef Salad

Chai Lattes

Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Morrilton to explore

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Hot Springs National Park

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

North Little Rock

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Little Rock

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston