Turkey wraps in
Morrilton
/
Morrilton
/
Turkey Wraps
Morrilton restaurants that serve turkey wraps
Big Cuppa
205 East Broadway Street, Morrilton
No reviews yet
Sweet Chili Turkey Wrap
$8.49
More about Big Cuppa
GRILL
Yesterday's Bar + Grill
1502 N Oak Street, Morrilton
Avg 4.6
(211 reviews)
Turkey BLT Wrap
$9.99
Turkey, Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato, Monteray shredded cheese
More about Yesterday's Bar + Grill
