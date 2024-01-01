Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Morris

Morris restaurants
Morris restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Just Chillin -

25 West 7th Street, Morris

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strips (5 Peices)$7.95
5 piece chicken strip only
More about Just Chillin -
The Fire Side

513 Oregon Avenue, Morris

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.95
Chicken Strip Basket$12.95
Chicken tenders fried to a golden brown
More about The Fire Side
