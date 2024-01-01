Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Morris
/
Morris
/
Chicken Tenders
Morris restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Just Chillin -
25 West 7th Street, Morris
No reviews yet
Chicken Strips (5 Peices)
$7.95
5 piece chicken strip only
More about Just Chillin -
The Fire Side
513 Oregon Avenue, Morris
No reviews yet
Kid's Chicken Strips
$6.95
Chicken Strip Basket
$12.95
Chicken tenders fried to a golden brown
More about The Fire Side
