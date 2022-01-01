Morrison restaurants you'll love

Go
Morrison restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Morrison

Morrison's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Morrison restaurants

The Fort - Food Truck image

 

The Fort - Food Truck

19192 Highway 8, Morrison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy French Fries$4.00
crispy
The Works TATANKA Burger - two 1/4 lb patties$14.00
with lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup, mustard and pickle
Bowl Mac N Cheese Combo$30.00
TJ’s Green Chile Mac N Cheese COMBO
Bowl of TJ’s Green Chile Mac N Cheese with choice of add ons: proteins and crunchies;
Slice of Creamy Cheesecake with huckleberry sauce
Soda, or Mexican Hot chocolate
More about The Fort - Food Truck
The Cow An Eatery image

 

The Cow An Eatery

316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE, MORRISON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Reuben$10.99
Sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on marbled rye
French Dip$11.49
Thin sliced roast beef on Parisian bread topped with melted mozzarella, served with au jus
The Angry Cow$9.69
A layered dish starts with shredded hash browns, two eggs, two sausage patties, cheddar cheese, topped with our famous pork green chili, served with a slice of toast
More about The Cow An Eatery
The Fort image

 

The Fort

19192 Highway 8, Morrison

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Fort

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Morrison

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Morrison to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Evergreen

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston