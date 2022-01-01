Morrison American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Morrison
More about The Fort - Food Truck
The Fort - Food Truck
19192 Highway 8, Morrison
|Popular items
|Crispy French Fries
|$4.00
crispy
|The Works TATANKA Burger - two 1/4 lb patties
|$14.00
with lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup, mustard and pickle
|Bowl Mac N Cheese Combo
|$30.00
TJ’s Green Chile Mac N Cheese COMBO
Bowl of TJ’s Green Chile Mac N Cheese with choice of add ons: proteins and crunchies;
Slice of Creamy Cheesecake with huckleberry sauce
Soda, or Mexican Hot chocolate
More about The Cow An Eatery
The Cow An Eatery
316 BEAR CREEK AVENUE, MORRISON
|Popular items
|Sam's Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.49
Fried chicken breast in buffalo sauce, avocado, tomato, bacon, lettuce and shredded cheddar jack in a tortilla wrap, served with fries
|French Dip
|$11.49
Thin sliced roast beef on Parisian bread topped with melted mozzarella, served with au jus
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$8.19
Served with Chipotle Ranch