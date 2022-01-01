Morrison's
Chef Harry Poole of The Food Network's Great Food Truck Race: Alaska brings you an all occasions menu featuring updated tavern food and everyday comfort food. Cheers!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
430 Woodbury Road • $$
Location
430 Woodbury Road
Plainview NY
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:30 pm
