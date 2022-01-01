Go
Morrison's

Chef Harry Poole of The Food Network's Great Food Truck Race: Alaska brings you an all occasions menu featuring updated tavern food and everyday comfort food. Cheers!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

430 Woodbury Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (1354 reviews)

Popular Items

8 WINGS$12.95
buffalo, bbq or kung pao
430 CHOPHOUSE SALAD$14.95
tomato, bacon, avocado, corn, tortillas, gorgonzola lime vinigrette
Grilled Chicken Bistro$17.50
roasted peppers, mozzarella, balsamic, pesto
Pecan Crusted Chicken$24.95
bourbon gravy
SPICY LOBSTER EGGROLLS$13.50
chipolte sauce
TAVERN BURGER$17.95
lettuce, tomato, cole slaw, pickle
MAMA'S LOO'S SALAD$14.50
edamame, carrot, pepper, crispy noodles, cashews, thai dressing
Cornbread$4.95
-4- pieces, maple honey butter
Cheeseburger Sliders 2$14.50
-2- Cheeseburger sliders, american cheese, sauteed onions, pickles, potato buns
Farro Bowl$16.75
broccoli, roasted root vegetables, tomato, avocado, tzatziki
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

430 Woodbury Road

Plainview NY

Sunday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants

399 S Oyster Bay Road

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Sawasdee Thai Elevated

No reviews yet

Exotic Flavors Quality Ingredients - Sawasdee Not Your Neighborhood Thai

Greek Xpress

No reviews yet

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

Mario’s Ristorante & Pizzeria of Plainview

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

