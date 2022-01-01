Morrissey's Irish Pub
Traditionally Irish & Uniquely Uptown!
A cozy neighborhood pub serving great Irish fare and the finest whiskeys.
913 W Lake St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
913 W Lake St
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wrecktangle Pizza at LynLake
FRIENDSHIP IS THE BEST SHIP, PIZZA IS THE BEST SANDWHICH.
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea
Its Greek To Me Taverna E Parea is a restaurant that is continuing the legacy of the original Its Greek To Me on the corner of Lyndale & Lake street, bringing back the classic Greek recipes from the Arambadjis family that you've loved for almost 40 years.
Up Down Minneapolis
Up-Down is a 21+ arcade bar in Minneapolis’ vibrant LynLake district, featuring arcade video games, pinball, skee ball, a pet-friendly rooftop patio, cocktails, craft beers on tap and pizza by the slice.
Abi's
Abi's has been serving Salvadoran and Mexican food to our local Minneapolis community since 2015. Made from scratch and cooked with love.