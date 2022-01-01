Go
Morrissey's Irish Pub

Traditionally Irish & Uniquely Uptown!
A cozy neighborhood pub serving great Irish fare and the finest whiskeys.

913 W Lake St • $$

Avg 4.3 (677 reviews)

Popular Items

Smash Burger$15.00
Two thin patties, American cheese, and grilled onions.
Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.00
House braised corned beef served with green cabbage and champ potatoes.
Curry Cheese Fries$10.00
Morrissey's chips, Irish curry, cheese sauce and green onions.
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Three Bavarian pretzel sticks served with a side of poblano cheese dipping sauce.
Wexford Wings$13.00
A pile of crispy wings doused in a sauce of your choice.
Sauces: curry, BBQ, buffalo, Irish whiskey BBQ, or our chipotle dry rub.
Morrissey's Classic Burger$13.00
Half pound patty cooked to your choice of temperature, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and side of pickles.
Served with chips. Substitute tots or sweet potato fries for $1.50, or any other side for $3
The Belfast Burger$16.00
Half pound patty topped with aged white cheddar, spicy aioli, rashers, and sautéed onions.
Served with chips . Substitute tots or sweet potato fries for $1.50, or any other side for $3
Fish and Chips$18.00
Beer battered cod fried to a golden brown atop chips with house made tartar sauce.
Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin aged cheddar cheese fried to perfection and served with house made marinara sauce.
The Egghead$16.00
Burger topped with carnalized onions, candied bacon, and an egg sunny side up.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Takeout

Location

913 W Lake St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
