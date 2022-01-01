Morristown restaurants you'll love

Must-try Morristown restaurants

Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

44 Whippany Road, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$3.95
Two cage-free eggs on fresh bread with your choice of toppings.
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$6.95
crispy fried chicken | buffalo sauce | bleu cheese | celery | grilled red onion | jack cheese | side of sour cream
Classic Tuna Melt$6.95
white albacore | aged cheddar | sliced tomato | hand-cut sourdough
More about Dartcor
Crum & Forster image

 

Crum & Forster

305 Madison Ave, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cobb Salad$5.25
Romaine Lettuce / Chicken / Bacon / Boiled Egg / Avocado / Bleu Cheese / Cucumbers / Cherry Tomatoes / Choice of Dressing
Turkey Corn Chowder$3.50
Contains: Dairy, Pork, Flour
Chicken Caesar Salad$5.25
Romaine Lettuce / Grilled Chicken / Heirloom Tomatoes/ Kalamata Olives / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons / Caesar Dressing
More about Crum & Forster
Tito's Burritos & Wings image

TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tito's Burritos & Wings

26 Washington Street, Morristown

Avg 4 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 Wings$19.95
12 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco$5.25
Tempura shrimp, lettuce and spicy chipotle sauce. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Hand-cut Fries$3.95
Idaho potato fries served with housemade spicy chipotle mayo
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill image

 

Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

119 Morris St, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$9.00
Chicken Kabob Entree (chicken)$15.00
Lamb Gyro Platter$12.50
More about Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
Lokl Cafe image

 

Lokl Cafe

80 South Street, MORRISTOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Scones$4.00
Earl grey, blackberry scones with a sweet lemon glaze.
Latte$4.50
Freshly-ground, rich espresso topped with velvety steamed milk.
Drip Coffee
Rich, freshly-ground drip coffee.
More about Lokl Cafe
End of Elm image

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

End of Elm

140 Morris St, Morristown

Avg 4.4 (1983 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BURGER EOE$18.00
Caramelized Onions, Gruyere Fondue, Fries
Chicken Tinga$13.00
3 Chicken Tinga Tacos with Guacamole, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Spicy Aioli
BEEF SHORT RIB TACOS$15.00
(gf) Jalapeno Aioli, Queso Fresco, Crispy Shallot, Cilantro
More about End of Elm
Pure Pita image

SOUPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • GYROS • SALADS • GRILL

Pure Pita

27 South St, Morristown

Avg 4.4 (1946 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$9.00
Choose a green or grain, pick a main, add 5 free fillers, add some premium fillers or a scoop of hummus and finish off with a sauce or dressing.
Santa Fe Bowl$15.00
Arugula, red onions, grilled corn, avocado, black beans, cheddar, Santa Fe. {sub steak +$2} (GF)
Grilled Chicken Bowl$15.00
Rice pilaf, arugula, sundried tomato, scallion, golden raisins, feta, choice of lemon vinaigrette or garlic aioli. {sub steak +$2} (GF)
More about Pure Pita
11 South Street image

 

11 South Street

11 South Street, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 11 South Street
The Committed Pig - Morristown image

 

The Committed Pig - Morristown

28 West Park Place, Morristown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Committed Pig - Morristown
