Morristown restaurants you'll love

Dartcor
44 Whippany Road, Morristown
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.95
Two cage-free eggs on fresh bread with your choice of toppings.
|Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.95
crispy fried chicken | buffalo sauce | bleu cheese | celery | grilled red onion | jack cheese | side of sour cream
|Classic Tuna Melt
|$6.95
white albacore | aged cheddar | sliced tomato | hand-cut sourdough
Crum & Forster
305 Madison Ave, Morristown
|Popular items
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$5.25
Romaine Lettuce / Chicken / Bacon / Boiled Egg / Avocado / Bleu Cheese / Cucumbers / Cherry Tomatoes / Choice of Dressing
|Turkey Corn Chowder
|$3.50
Contains: Dairy, Pork, Flour
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$5.25
Romaine Lettuce / Grilled Chicken / Heirloom Tomatoes/ Kalamata Olives / Parmesan Cheese / Croutons / Caesar Dressing
TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tito's Burritos & Wings
26 Washington Street, Morristown
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$19.95
12 wings cooked to order. Served with celery and carrots with your choice of toss sauce and dip sauce.
|Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
Tempura shrimp, lettuce and spicy chipotle sauce. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
|Hand-cut Fries
|$3.95
Idaho potato fries served with housemade spicy chipotle mayo
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
119 Morris St, Morristown
|Popular items
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$9.00
|Chicken Kabob Entree (chicken)
|$15.00
|Lamb Gyro Platter
|$12.50
Lokl Cafe
80 South Street, MORRISTOWN
|Popular items
|Scones
|$4.00
Earl grey, blackberry scones with a sweet lemon glaze.
|Latte
|$4.50
Freshly-ground, rich espresso topped with velvety steamed milk.
|Drip Coffee
Rich, freshly-ground drip coffee.
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
End of Elm
140 Morris St, Morristown
|Popular items
|BURGER EOE
|$18.00
Caramelized Onions, Gruyere Fondue, Fries
|Chicken Tinga
|$13.00
3 Chicken Tinga Tacos with Guacamole, Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Spicy Aioli
|BEEF SHORT RIB TACOS
|$15.00
(gf) Jalapeno Aioli, Queso Fresco, Crispy Shallot, Cilantro
SOUPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • GYROS • SALADS • GRILL
Pure Pita
27 South St, Morristown
|Popular items
|Build Your Own
|$9.00
Choose a green or grain, pick a main, add 5 free fillers, add some premium fillers or a scoop of hummus and finish off with a sauce or dressing.
|Santa Fe Bowl
|$15.00
Arugula, red onions, grilled corn, avocado, black beans, cheddar, Santa Fe. {sub steak +$2} (GF)
|Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$15.00
Rice pilaf, arugula, sundried tomato, scallion, golden raisins, feta, choice of lemon vinaigrette or garlic aioli. {sub steak +$2} (GF)
11 South Street
11 South Street, Morristown
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
The Committed Pig - Morristown
28 West Park Place, Morristown
