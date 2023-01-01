Brisket in Morristown
Morristown restaurants that serve brisket
More about Dartcor - Cafe 44
Dartcor - Cafe 44
44 Whippany Road, Morristown
|BBQ Brisket Sandwitch
|$10.95
Slow Roasted BBQ Apple Brisket, House Made Pickle Relish, House Made BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Sourdough Bread
More about Effin Egg - Morristown, NJ - 30 Morris Street
Effin Egg - Morristown, NJ - 30 Morris Street
30 Morris Street, Morristown
|Spicy Brisket Sandwich
|$11.00
House-made brisket, Effy sauce, cage-free medium egg, and cheddar cheese, with a drizzle of our signature BBQ sauce
*Brioche Bun may contain sesame
|Papi's Breakfast Brisket Taco's
|$9.00
House-made brisket, cage-free scrambled eggs, shredded jack cheese, pico de Gallo, and a side of house-made salsa verde
*Two Corn Tortillas