Calamari in
Morristown
/
Morristown
/
Calamari
Morristown restaurants that serve calamari
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
119 Morris St, Morristown
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$10.00
More about Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
End of Elm
140 Morris St, Morristown
Avg 4.4
(1983 reviews)
CALAMARI
$16.00
Pickled jalapeno, Chipotle aioli, Scallions
More about End of Elm
