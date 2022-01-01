Chicken tenders in Morristown
Morristown restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
44 Whippany Road, Morristown
|House-Made Chicken Tenders - each
|$2.00
|Beyond Plant-Based Chicken Tenders - each
|$2.00
More about Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
119 Morris St, Morristown
|Chicken Fingers (4 pcs)
|$6.00
More about End of Elm
SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
End of Elm
140 Morris St, Morristown
|Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$12.00
Made with Antibiotic Free Chicken