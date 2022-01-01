Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Morristown

Morristown restaurants
Morristown restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Dartcor

44 Whippany Road, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rip Van Wafels - Cookies & Cream$1.95
Twix Cookie Bar$1.95
Thinsters Chocolate Chip Cookie Thins$3.25
More about Dartcor
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tito's Burritos & Wings

26 Washington Street, Morristown

Avg 4 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Dough Empanadas$4.95
Filled with David’s Cookies ooey-gooey melted chocolate chip cookie dough and, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Hershey’s chocolate sauce on the side for dipping
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings
Lokl Cafe image

 

Lokl Cafe

80 South Street, MORRISTOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookies$4.50
Crispy, over-sized chocolate chip walnut cookie with a warm, gooey center.
More about Lokl Cafe

