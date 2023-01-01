Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Morristown

Go
Morristown restaurants
Toast

Morristown restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Dartcor - Cafe 44

44 Whippany Road, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Crisps - Garlic Parmesan$1.95
Pretzel Crisps$1.95
More about Dartcor - Cafe 44
Banner pic

 

Crum and Forster

305 Madison Ave, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Parm Pretzel Chips$1.50
More about Crum and Forster

Browse other tasty dishes in Morristown

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Mussels

Sweet Potato Fries

Philly Cheesesteaks

Risotto

Tacos

Carrot Cake

Cake

Map

More near Morristown to explore

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2004 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (584 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (656 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston