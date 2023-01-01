Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pretzels in
Morristown
/
Morristown
/
Pretzels
Morristown restaurants that serve pretzels
Dartcor - Cafe 44
44 Whippany Road, Morristown
No reviews yet
Pretzel Crisps - Garlic Parmesan
$1.95
Pretzel Crisps
$1.95
More about Dartcor - Cafe 44
Crum and Forster
305 Madison Ave, Morristown
No reviews yet
Garlic Parm Pretzel Chips
$1.50
More about Crum and Forster
