Sweet potato fries in
Morristown
/
Morristown
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Morristown restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Dartcor - Cafe 44
44 Whippany Road, Morristown
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.75
More about Dartcor - Cafe 44
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
119 Morris St, Morristown
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries (Large)
$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries (small)
$3.00
More about Mediterranean Pizza & Grill
