Sweet potato fries in Morristown

Morristown restaurants
Morristown restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Dartcor image

 

Dartcor - Cafe 44

44 Whippany Road, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.75
More about Dartcor - Cafe 44
Mediterranean Pizza & Grill image

 

Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

119 Morris St, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries (Large)$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries (small)$3.00
More about Mediterranean Pizza & Grill

