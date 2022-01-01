Tacos in Morristown

Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

44 Whippany Road, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco Bowl
grilled shrimp | greens | crisp romaine | red cabbage | avocado | crisp tortilla | quinoa | citrus vinaigrette
More about Dartcor
Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco image

TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tito's Burritos & Wings

26 Washington Street, Morristown

Avg 4 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco$5.25
Tempura shrimp, lettuce and spicy chipotle sauce. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
The Lowboy Beef Taco$5.00
Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
Tito Chickito Chicken Taco$5.00
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
More about Tito's Burritos & Wings
BEEF SHORT RIB TACOS image

SALADS • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

End of Elm

140 Morris St, Morristown

Avg 4.4 (1983 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BEEF SHORT RIB TACOS$15.00
(gf) Jalapeno Aioli, Queso Fresco, Crispy Shallot, Cilantro
More about End of Elm

