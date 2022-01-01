Tacos in Morristown
Morristown restaurants that serve tacos
Dartcor
44 Whippany Road, Morristown
|Shrimp Taco Bowl
grilled shrimp | greens | crisp romaine | red cabbage | avocado | crisp tortilla | quinoa | citrus vinaigrette
TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tito's Burritos & Wings
26 Washington Street, Morristown
|Bang-Bang Tempura Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
Tempura shrimp, lettuce and spicy chipotle sauce. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
|The Lowboy Beef Taco
|$5.00
Seasoned ground beef, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.
|Tito Chickito Chicken Taco
|$5.00
Grilled chicken, Tito’s cheeses, lettuce, and pico. For 2oz sides of salsa, please see the “From the Salsa Bar” section.