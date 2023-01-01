Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Morristown

Go
Morristown restaurants
Toast

Morristown restaurants that serve tarts

Main pic

 

Coniglio's Old Fashioned - 11 South Street

11 South Street, Morristown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Raspberry Tart$6.50
More about Coniglio's Old Fashioned - 11 South Street
Lokl Cafe image

 

LOKL cafe

80 South Street, MORRISTOWN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Tart$8.50
More about LOKL cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Morristown

Black Bean Burgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Naan

Mac And Cheese

Rice Pudding

Chocolate Cake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Morristown to explore

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Montville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2160 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (647 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (702 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (433 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston