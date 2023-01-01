Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tarts in
Morristown
/
Morristown
/
Tarts
Morristown restaurants that serve tarts
Coniglio's Old Fashioned - 11 South Street
11 South Street, Morristown
No reviews yet
Raspberry Tart
$6.50
More about Coniglio's Old Fashioned - 11 South Street
LOKL cafe
80 South Street, MORRISTOWN
No reviews yet
Lemon Tart
$8.50
More about LOKL cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Morristown
Black Bean Burgers
Sweet Potato Fries
Naan
Mac And Cheese
Rice Pudding
Chocolate Cake
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
More near Morristown to explore
Parsippany
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Summit
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Rockaway
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Short Hills
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Berkeley Heights
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Montville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2160 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(647 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(702 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(433 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(148 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston