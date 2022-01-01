Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Morristown

Morristown restaurants
Toast

Morristown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Redbud Deli - Morristown

345 EAST ECOMONY ROAD, MORRISTOWN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Redbud Chicken Salad$0.00
Light and tangy with grapes, celery, and lemon juice. Regular - Serves 8 to 12 ; Large - Serves 16 to 20. 'GF'
Redbud Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
Our own house made recipe: chicken breast, grapes, and celery in a light tangy dressing with leaf lettuce and ripe tomato. Served on wheatberry bread with a pickle spear and fresh fried potato chips. 'GF-O'
Scoop Redbud Chicken Salad$4.37
A scoop of our own house-made Redbud Chicken Salad- chicken breast, grapes, & celery, in a light tangy dressing. 'GF'
More about Redbud Deli - Morristown
Circle S Butcher Block and Farm Kitchen image

 

Circle S Butcher Block and Farm Kitchen

148 Cold Creek Drive, Morristown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Smoked Chicken Salad$11.99
More about Circle S Butcher Block and Farm Kitchen

