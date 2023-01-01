Tacos in Morristown
Morristown restaurants that serve tacos
MONTE ALBAN MARKET
416 S Cumberland St, Morristown
|ORDENES DE TACOS DE CARNITAS
|$9.99
Redbud Deli - Morristown
345 EAST ECOMONY ROAD, MORRISTOWN
|Chicken Street Tacos
|$10.50
Three tasty tacos with lime-cilantro slaw, sliced chicken, and sriracha aioli in soft tortillas. Served with fresh fried tortilla chips and house-made salsa.
|Carolina Pork Tacos
|$10.50
Three tacos with lime-cilantro slaw, pulled pork, Carolina BBQ, and sriracha aioli in soft tortillas. Served with fresh fried tortilla chips and house-made salsa.
|Chili Shrimp Tacos
|$11.29
Chili roasted shrimp, cilantro lime slaw, and chipotle chili aioli in three soft tortillas. Served with fresh fried tortilla chips and house-made salsa.