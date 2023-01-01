Tacos in Morristown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banner pic

 

MONTE ALBAN MARKET

416 S Cumberland St, Morristown

Takeout
ORDENES DE TACOS DE CARNITAS$9.99
Item pic

 

Redbud Deli - Morristown

345 EAST ECOMONY ROAD, MORRISTOWN

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Street Tacos$10.50
Three tasty tacos with lime-cilantro slaw, sliced chicken, and sriracha aioli in soft tortillas. Served with fresh fried tortilla chips and house-made salsa.
Carolina Pork Tacos$10.50
Three tacos with lime-cilantro slaw, pulled pork, Carolina BBQ, and sriracha aioli in soft tortillas. Served with fresh fried tortilla chips and house-made salsa.
Chili Shrimp Tacos$11.29
Chili roasted shrimp, cilantro lime slaw, and chipotle chili aioli in three soft tortillas. Served with fresh fried tortilla chips and house-made salsa.
