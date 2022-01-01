Morrisville restaurants you'll love

Morrisville restaurants
Toast
  • Morrisville

Morrisville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Middle Eastern
Must-try Morrisville restaurants

Woody's Morrisville image

 

Woody's Morrisville

3107 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Small Traditional Wings (10)$15.00
Woody's Soul Roll Sampler (2)$12.00
Small Boneless (10)$14.00
More about Woody's Morrisville
Thai 54 image

 

Thai 54

10290 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yellow Curry
A popular curry dish with potatoes, onion and carrots.
Thai basil fried rice$14.95
Combination of green beans, tomatoes, basil, egg, onions, chili sauce, red and green bell peppers.
Fried Rice
Egg, white onions, peas, carrot, scallion, and your choice of meat stir fried with Thai Jasmine rice.
More about Thai 54
Neomonde Mediterranean image

 

Neomonde Mediterranean

10235 Chapel Hill Rd., Morrisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Quinoa Tabouli$35.00
Italian parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber. (8-12 Servings)
Small Mediterranean Rice$20.00
Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (8-12 Servings)
Pita Pocket Platter$10.99
Choose from our made-fresh pita pocket sandwiches accompanied by two salad/side selections.
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Bul Box image

SALADS

Bul Box

1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118, Morrisville

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tokyo Box$11.49
Teriyaki Chicken, Curryflower, Corn Mix, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Vegetables, Crispy Noodles, Scallion, Maple Teriyaki Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce
Shanghai Box$11.49
Ginger Chicken, Bok Choy, Eggplant, Roasted Vegetables, Rice Crunch, Scallion, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Yum Yum
Kona Poke$13.49
Choose protein, crab salad, cucumber w/ dill, roasted beet, banh mi pickles, cherry tomato, seaweed salad, crispy onion, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing
More about Bul Box
Neomonde Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

10235 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hummus
chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and spices
Chicken Kabob$4.99
Small Kabob Plate$10.99
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery image

 

ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery

10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Banh Mi Sandwich$5.25
A hearty Vietnamese sandwich with your choice of protein, Vietnamese mayo, French butter, and toppings of your choice.
Fried Egg Rolls (2pcs)$4.99
Fried egg rolls with carrots, taro, dried mushrooms, glass noodles, shrimp, and ground pork. Served with sweet chili sauce.
Pho Ga/ Chicken Pho$10.99
Chicken Pho, known as Pho Ga, is made by simmering chicken bones and meat. This bowl is served with a nourishing chicken broth and shredded white chicken meat.
More about ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery
Consumer pic

 

WCC Café

competition, Center Drive, Morrisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepsi Fountain Drink/Fresh Brewed Tea$3.00
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Fruit Punch, Sierra Mist, Pink Lemonade, Mountain Dew, Sweet Tea, Un-Sweet Tea.
The Classic$10.00
Homemade Pepperoni Pizza! Prepared With Red Sauce, Mozzarella & Pepperonis.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Romaine lettuce & Grilled Chicken tossed in Caesar Dressing & topped with Parmesan Cheese & wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla.
More about WCC Café
Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop image

 

Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop

2107 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$8.25
Chicken Bahn Mi$8.25
Cuban$7.95
More about Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop
The Kupkake Fairy image

CUPCAKES

The Kupkake Fairy

10123 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville

Avg 4.8 (388 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Premium Cakes$39.99
Starting at $39.99
More about The Kupkake Fairy
Thai's Noodles image

 

Thai's Noodles

4101 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Thai's Noodles
Restaurant banner

 

Bulbox - Bethpage Residents Only

1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118 #118, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nigiri combo$10.99
2pc tuna, 2pc salmon, 2pc shrimp nigiri
Thai Box$10.49
Thai Basil grilled chicken, cucumber w/ dill, roasted mixed vegetables, jalapeno, bahn mi pickles, cilantro, Thai Basil lime aioli, peanut curry sauce, crushed peanut
Shrimp Tempura (spicy mayo, eel sauce)$8.99
shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, crispy onion
More about Bulbox - Bethpage Residents Only
Restaurant banner

 

Gulli Boys

1125 hatches pond ln, morrosville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Misal Pav$11.99
Chicken Fried Rice$12.99
Chicken Noodles$12.99
More about Gulli Boys
Restaurant banner

 

Roasted and Toasted

9906 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Roasted and Toasted
Brock & Co image

 

Brock & Co

3030 Slater Road, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Breakfast Sandwich$2.75
Cooked to order breakfast sandwich
Fresh Turkey Burger$4.25
All white meat turkey burger
Daily Chefs special$5.00
More about Brock & Co
Main pic

 

ADDA BISTRO & DINING

6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about ADDA BISTRO & DINING
Restaurant banner

 

Adda Brewery

6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Adda Brewery
Restaurant banner

 

Thai's Noodles

2101 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Thai's Noodles

