Morrisville restaurants you'll love

More about Woody's Morrisville
Woody's Morrisville
3107 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville
|Popular items
|Small Traditional Wings (10)
|$15.00
|Woody's Soul Roll Sampler (2)
|$12.00
|Small Boneless (10)
|$14.00
More about Thai 54
Thai 54
10290 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville
|Popular items
|Yellow Curry
A popular curry dish with potatoes, onion and carrots.
|Thai basil fried rice
|$14.95
Combination of green beans, tomatoes, basil, egg, onions, chili sauce, red and green bell peppers.
|Fried Rice
Egg, white onions, peas, carrot, scallion, and your choice of meat stir fried with Thai Jasmine rice.
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Neomonde Mediterranean
10235 Chapel Hill Rd., Morrisville
|Popular items
|Small Quinoa Tabouli
|$35.00
Italian parsley, quinoa, tomato, onion, cucumber. (8-12 Servings)
|Small Mediterranean Rice
|$20.00
Long grain rice, crisp vermecelli noodles. (8-12 Servings)
|Pita Pocket Platter
|$10.99
Choose from our made-fresh pita pocket sandwiches accompanied by two salad/side selections.
More about Bul Box
SALADS
Bul Box
1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118, Morrisville
|Popular items
|Tokyo Box
|$11.49
Teriyaki Chicken, Curryflower, Corn Mix, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Vegetables, Crispy Noodles, Scallion, Maple Teriyaki Sauce, Yum Yum Sauce
|Shanghai Box
|$11.49
Ginger Chicken, Bok Choy, Eggplant, Roasted Vegetables, Rice Crunch, Scallion, Sweet & Sour Sauce, Yum Yum
|Kona Poke
|$13.49
Choose protein, crab salad, cucumber w/ dill, roasted beet, banh mi pickles, cherry tomato, seaweed salad, crispy onion, romaine lettuce, pickled ginger, spicy mayo, maple teriyaki sauce, sesame dressing
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
FRENCH FRIES
Neomonde Mediterranean
10235 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville
|Popular items
|Hummus
chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and spices
|Chicken Kabob
|$4.99
|Small Kabob Plate
|$10.99
More about ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery
ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery
10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120, Morrisville
|Popular items
|Banh Mi Sandwich
|$5.25
A hearty Vietnamese sandwich with your choice of protein, Vietnamese mayo, French butter, and toppings of your choice.
|Fried Egg Rolls (2pcs)
|$4.99
Fried egg rolls with carrots, taro, dried mushrooms, glass noodles, shrimp, and ground pork. Served with sweet chili sauce.
|Pho Ga/ Chicken Pho
|$10.99
Chicken Pho, known as Pho Ga, is made by simmering chicken bones and meat. This bowl is served with a nourishing chicken broth and shredded white chicken meat.
More about WCC Café
WCC Café
competition, Center Drive, Morrisville
|Popular items
|Pepsi Fountain Drink/Fresh Brewed Tea
|$3.00
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Diet Dr. Pepper, Fruit Punch, Sierra Mist, Pink Lemonade, Mountain Dew, Sweet Tea, Un-Sweet Tea.
|The Classic
|$10.00
Homemade Pepperoni Pizza! Prepared With Red Sauce, Mozzarella & Pepperonis.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Romaine lettuce & Grilled Chicken tossed in Caesar Dressing & topped with Parmesan Cheese & wrapped in a Spinach Tortilla.
More about Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop
Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop
2107 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$8.25
|Chicken Bahn Mi
|$8.25
|Cuban
|$7.95
More about The Kupkake Fairy
CUPCAKES
The Kupkake Fairy
10123 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville
|Popular items
|Premium Cakes
|$39.99
Starting at $39.99
More about Bulbox - Bethpage Residents Only
Bulbox - Bethpage Residents Only
1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118 #118, Morrisville
|Popular items
|Nigiri combo
|$10.99
2pc tuna, 2pc salmon, 2pc shrimp nigiri
|Thai Box
|$10.49
Thai Basil grilled chicken, cucumber w/ dill, roasted mixed vegetables, jalapeno, bahn mi pickles, cilantro, Thai Basil lime aioli, peanut curry sauce, crushed peanut
|Shrimp Tempura (spicy mayo, eel sauce)
|$8.99
shrimp tempura, crab salad, avocado, crispy onion
More about Gulli Boys
Gulli Boys
1125 hatches pond ln, morrosville
|Popular items
|Misal Pav
|$11.99
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$12.99
|Chicken Noodles
|$12.99
More about Brock & Co
Brock & Co
3030 Slater Road, Morrisville
|Popular items
|BYO Breakfast Sandwich
|$2.75
Cooked to order breakfast sandwich
|Fresh Turkey Burger
|$4.25
All white meat turkey burger
|Daily Chefs special
|$5.00
More about ADDA BISTRO & DINING
ADDA BISTRO & DINING
6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville
More about Adda Brewery
Adda Brewery
6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville
More about Thai's Noodles
Thai's Noodles
2101 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville