Banana ice cream in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Morrisville restaurants that serve banana ice cream

Thai 54 image

 

Thai 54

10290 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
D3. Fried Banana with ice cream$5.95
More about Thai 54
Item pic

 

ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery - 10970 CHAPEL HILL RD #120

10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Banana & Ice Cream$5.99
Ideally for Dine-in Only. Ice Cream will melt if taken to-go.
More about ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery - 10970 CHAPEL HILL RD #120

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
