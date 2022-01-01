Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Burritos in
Morrisville
/
Morrisville
/
Burritos
Morrisville restaurants that serve burritos
Woody's Morrisville
3107 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville
No reviews yet
Philly Boss Burrito
$16.00
More about Woody's Morrisville
Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop
2107 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville
No reviews yet
Everything Burrito
$6.95
More about Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Morrisville
Chicken Tenders
Fresh Fruit Cup
Chicken Salad
Cake
Shrimp Spring Rolls
Caesar Salad
Shawarma
Chili
More near Morrisville to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston