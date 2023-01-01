Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken biryani in Morrisville

Go
Morrisville restaurants
Toast

Morrisville restaurants that serve chicken biryani

Item pic

 

ADDA BISTRO & DINING

6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Dum Biryani$15.99
Boneless Chicken 65 Biryani$16.99
Gongura Chicken Biryani$16.99
More about ADDA BISTRO & DINING
Item pic

 

JP's Biryani

9825 Chapel Hill Road, Unit F, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
JP's Chicken Biryani$13.99
Basmati rice cooked traditionally with tender chunks of chicken, blended with herbs and spices then garnished with egg, onion and lemon
More about JP's Biryani
Item pic

 

Chutneys Indian Restaurant

4121 Davis Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Chicken Biryani$17.50
More about Chutneys Indian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Morrisville

Edamame

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Noodles

Veggie Burgers

Rice Bowls

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Morrisville to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (178 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (92 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (92 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (178 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (17 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (475 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (521 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston