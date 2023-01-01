Chicken biryani in Morrisville
Morrisville restaurants that serve chicken biryani
More about ADDA BISTRO & DINING
ADDA BISTRO & DINING
6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$15.99
|Boneless Chicken 65 Biryani
|$16.99
|Gongura Chicken Biryani
|$16.99
More about JP's Biryani
JP's Biryani
9825 Chapel Hill Road, Unit F, Morrisville
|JP's Chicken Biryani
|$13.99
Basmati rice cooked traditionally with tender chunks of chicken, blended with herbs and spices then garnished with egg, onion and lemon