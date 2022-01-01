Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Morrisville

Go
Morrisville restaurants
Toast

Morrisville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Neomonde Mediterranean image

 

Neomonde Mediterranean

10235 Chapel Hill Rd., Morrisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chicken Salad$45.00
Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (8-12 Servings)
Large Chicken Salad$60.00
Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (16-20 Servings)
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Neomonde Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

10235 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Chicken Salad Pita Pocket$5.49
Chicken Salad
chopped chicken breast with celery, golden raisins, walnuts, mayo, parsley and spices
Large Chicken Salad Pita Pocket$10.99
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Chicken Salad image

 

Brock & Co

3030 Slater Road, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$5.00
lettuce,tomato,onion,mayo
More about Brock & Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Morrisville

Cake

Pretzels

Burritos

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Noodles

Cookies

Cheesecake

Egg Fried Rice

Map

More near Morrisville to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston