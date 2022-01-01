Chicken salad in Morrisville
Morrisville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Neomonde Mediterranean
10235 Chapel Hill Rd., Morrisville
|Small Chicken Salad
|$45.00
Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (8-12 Servings)
|Large Chicken Salad
|$60.00
Chicken breast, celery, golden raisins, walnuts, light mayo, parsley. (16-20 Servings)
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
FRENCH FRIES
Neomonde Mediterranean
10235 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville
|Small Chicken Salad Pita Pocket
|$5.49
|Chicken Salad
chopped chicken breast with celery, golden raisins, walnuts, mayo, parsley and spices
|Large Chicken Salad Pita Pocket
|$10.99