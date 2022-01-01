Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Morrisville

Go
Morrisville restaurants
Toast

Morrisville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Woody's Morrisville image

 

Woody's Morrisville

3107 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Chicken Wrap$12.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
More about Woody's Morrisville
Item pic

 

Brock & Co

3030 Slater Road, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$5.00
More about Brock & Co
Item pic

 

WCC Café

111 Competition Center Drive, Morrisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Shredded Cheddar & Buffalo Sauce all wrapped in a Garlic Herb tortilla. Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Romaine lettuce & Grilled Chicken tossed in Caesar Dressing & topped with Parmesan Cheese & wrapped in a Garlic Herb Tortilla.
More about WCC Café

Browse other tasty dishes in Morrisville

Burritos

Shrimp Spring Rolls

Curry

Chicken Shawarma

Thai Tea

Egg Rolls

Fried Rice

Hummus

Map

More near Morrisville to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (340 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston