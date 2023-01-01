Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Morrisville

Go
Morrisville restaurants
Toast

Morrisville restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Neomonde Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville

10235 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse Cake$4.49
More about Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

kokí (formerly Spanglish)

10970 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tres Leches Cake - Chocolate$3.99
Your favorite Tres Leches Cake with a twist - Chocolate! Chocolate cake, soaked in creamy light chocolate milks, and topped with chocolate mousse
More about kokí (formerly Spanglish)

Browse other tasty dishes in Morrisville

Hummus

Salmon

Quesadillas

Kale Salad

Pudding

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Pork Belly

Map

More near Morrisville to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (87 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (436 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (455 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (173 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston