Cobb salad in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Morrisville restaurants that serve cobb salad

Manhattan Cafe - Research Triangle Park Location

1004 Lower Shiloh Way, Morrisville

Chicken Cobb Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, avocado spread, green onions and a hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Manhattan Cafe - Research Triangle Park Location
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

kokí (formerly Spanglish)

10970 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
Country Cobb Salad$11.99
Mixed greens, roast turkey, Naturally smoked ham, tomato, hard boiled egg, green onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, Balsamic vinaigrette
More about kokí (formerly Spanglish)

