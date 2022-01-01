Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Morrisville restaurants that serve curry

Thai 54 image

 

Thai 54

10290 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SE14. Duck red curry$21.95
Boneless Roasted Duck, slow cooked overnight in a red curry sauce, combined with the perfect combination of pineapples, tomatoes, bell peppers, and basil leaves.
L3. Green Curry
C1. Yellow Curry
A popular curry dish with potatoes, onion and carrots.
More about Thai 54
Bul Box image

SALADS

Bul Box

1125 Hatches Pond Lane #118, Morrisville

Avg 4.7 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Bangkok Curry$12.69
Red Curry Chicken, Curryflower, Roasted Veggies, Spicy Cucumber, Cilantro, Crispy Onion
More about Bul Box
Item pic

 

ADDA BISTRO & DINING

6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ankapur Chicken Curry (Bone-In)$13.99
Ragi Sangati Chicken Curry$15.99
Ragi Sangati Mutton Curry$19.99
More about ADDA BISTRO & DINING

