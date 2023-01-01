Dum biryani in Morrisville
Morrisville restaurants that serve dum biryani
More about ADDA BISTRO & DINING
ADDA BISTRO & DINING
6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville
|Mutton Dum Biryani
|$18.99
|Chicken Dum Biryani
|$15.99
More about Chutneys Indian Restaurant
Chutneys Indian Restaurant
4121 Davis Dr, Morrisville
|Hyderabadi Dum Biryani
|$15.40
Originated from the Hyderabadi region and a favourite of Nizams, dum biryani is made by layering fragrant basmati rice over your choice of vegetables or protiens marinated in a rich, delicious mix of spices and yogurt.