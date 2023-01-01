Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dum biryani in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants that serve dum biryani

Item pic

 

ADDA BISTRO & DINING

6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mutton Dum Biryani$18.99
Chicken Dum Biryani$15.99
More about ADDA BISTRO & DINING
Item pic

 

Chutneys Indian Restaurant

4121 Davis Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hyderabadi Dum Biryani$15.40
Originated from the Hyderabadi region and a favourite of Nizams, dum biryani is made by layering fragrant basmati rice over your choice of vegetables or protiens marinated in a rich, delicious mix of spices and yogurt.
More about Chutneys Indian Restaurant

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (258 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (178 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (92 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
