Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Edamame in
Morrisville
/
Morrisville
/
Edamame
Morrisville restaurants that serve edamame
Thai 54
10290 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville
No reviews yet
Spicy Edamame
$7.95
Edamame
$6.50
More about Thai 54
Kinoko -
3524 Davis Drive, Morrisville
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.00
More about Kinoko -
Browse other tasty dishes in Morrisville
Chicken Tenders
Cookies
Shawarma
Green Beans
Chicken Sandwiches
Pudding
Chicken Wraps
Gyoza
More near Morrisville to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(87 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(87 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(49 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(12 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(436 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(322 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(455 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(173 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston