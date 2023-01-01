Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Morrisville restaurants that serve edamame

Item pic

 

Thai 54

10290 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Edamame$7.95
Edamame$6.50
More about Thai 54
Main pic

 

Kinoko -

3524 Davis Drive, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame$6.00
More about Kinoko -

