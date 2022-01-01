Egg rolls in Morrisville
Woody's Morrisville
3107 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville
|Woody's Egg Roll Sampler (2)
|$12.00
ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery
10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120, Morrisville
|Fried Meat Egg Rolls (2pcs)
|$5.50
Fried egg rolls with carrots, taro, dried mushrooms, glass noodles, shrimp, and ground pork. Served best with sweet chili sauce.
|Fried Veggie Egg Rolls (2pcs)
|$4.99
Fried egg rolls with carrots, taro, dried mushrooms, glass noodles, tofu, and mung bean. Served best with sweet chili sauce.