Garlic naan in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Morrisville restaurants that serve garlic naan

Item pic

 

ADDA BISTRO & DINING

6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Naan$3.99
More about ADDA BISTRO & DINING
Item pic

 

JP's Biryani

9825 Chapel Hill Road, Unit F, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.99
Leavened white flour bread topped with garlic baked in clay oven
More about JP's Biryani

