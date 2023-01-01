Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Morrisville

Go
Morrisville restaurants
Toast

Morrisville restaurants that serve gyoza

Thai 54 image

 

Thai 54

10290 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza (4.pcs)$6.50
More about Thai 54
Main pic

 

Kinoko -

3524 Davis Drive, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Gyoza (6)$7.50
Pan-fried pork potstickers served with gyoza sauce
More about Kinoko -

Browse other tasty dishes in Morrisville

Veggie Burgers

Fried Ice Cream

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Fried Rice

Chicken Noodles

Salmon

Chicken Curry

Tacos

Map

More near Morrisville to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (83 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (83 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (48 restaurants)

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (439 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston