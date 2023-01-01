Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants that serve paninis

Manhattan Cafe - Research Triangle Park Location

1004 Lower Shiloh Way, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parm Panini$9.25
Breaded, lightly fried chicken mixed with parmesan cheese, spices and homemade tomato basil sauce. Topped with provolone cheese.
More about Manhattan Cafe - Research Triangle Park Location
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

kokí (formerly Spanglish)

10970 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichurri Panini$11.49
Choose your protein (marinated pulled chicken or crispy eggplant), topped with mozzarella, roasted peppers, pickled onions, herb mayo, pressed sobao bread. Includes chips.
More about kokí (formerly Spanglish)

