Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Morrisville
/
Morrisville
/
Pretzels
Morrisville restaurants that serve pretzels
Woody's Morrisville
3107 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville
No reviews yet
Soft Pretzel
$6.00
More about Woody's Morrisville
WCC Café
111 Competition Center Drive, Morrisville
No reviews yet
Pretzel Bites
$8.00
Warm Bite Size Pretzels, Served With Your Choice Of Yellow or Dijon Mustard
More about WCC Café
Browse other tasty dishes in Morrisville
Curry
Cheesecake
Shrimp Spring Rolls
Chicken Shawarma
Grilled Chicken
Cake
Cookies
Shawarma
More near Morrisville to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Cary
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(181 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(35 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(222 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(66 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston