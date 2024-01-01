Pulled pork sandwiches in Morrisville
Morrisville restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
Brock & Co - Align Tech.
3030 Slater Road, Morrisville
|Falafel Hoagie
|$6.50
Falafel Hoagie with Lettuce, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Pickled Onion, and Tzatziki Dressing
Red Hot & Blue BBQ
1000 Market Center Drive, Morrisville
|Kid Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal
|$6.00
Kid's Sandwich with One Side, available for everyone 12 and under.
|Carolina Pork, Hand-Pulled Sandwich.
|$10.50
5 oz. Meat and One Side.
|Carolina Pork, Hand-Pulled Sandwich
|$10.50
5 oz. Meat and One Side.