Rasmalai in
Morrisville
/
Morrisville
/
Rasmalai
Morrisville restaurants that serve rasmalai
ADDA BISTRO & DINING
6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville
No reviews yet
Rasmalai
$4.99
More about ADDA BISTRO & DINING
Tower Indian Restaurant
144 Morrisville Square Way, Morrisville
No reviews yet
Rasmalai (2 pcs)
$6.99
Spongy cottage cheese balls soaked in aromatic milk
More about Tower Indian Restaurant
