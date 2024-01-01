Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rasmalai in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Morrisville restaurants that serve rasmalai

Item pic

 

ADDA BISTRO & DINING

6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rasmalai$4.99
More about ADDA BISTRO & DINING
Consumer pic

 

Tower Indian Restaurant

144 Morrisville Square Way, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rasmalai (2 pcs)$6.99
Spongy cottage cheese balls soaked in aromatic milk
More about Tower Indian Restaurant

