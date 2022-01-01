Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants
Toast

Morrisville restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Thai 54 image

 

Thai 54

10290 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A4. PORK AND SHRIMP SPRING ROLL (3 pcs.)$5.95
Three homemade crisp, fried pork and shrimp rolls served with Thai 54’s sweet and sour sauce.
More about Thai 54
Item pic

 

ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery

10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120, Morrisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Firecracker Shrimp Rolls (3 pcs)$5.25
Deep fried marinated shrimps.
Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)$5.99
Fresh spring rolls filled with shrimps, vermicelli noodles, mixed fresh vegetables, cucumber, and dip in peanut sauce or house fish sauce.
More about ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery

