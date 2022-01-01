Shrimp rolls in Morrisville
Morrisville restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
More about Thai 54
Thai 54
10290 Chapel Hill Rd, Morrisville
|A4. PORK AND SHRIMP SPRING ROLL (3 pcs.)
|$5.95
Three homemade crisp, fried pork and shrimp rolls served with Thai 54’s sweet and sour sauce.
More about ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery
ItsAWrap Vietnamese Eatery
10970 CHAPEL HILL ROD #120, Morrisville
|Firecracker Shrimp Rolls (3 pcs)
|$5.25
Deep fried marinated shrimps.
|Fresh Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)
|$5.99
Fresh spring rolls filled with shrimps, vermicelli noodles, mixed fresh vegetables, cucumber, and dip in peanut sauce or house fish sauce.