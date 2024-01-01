Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Morrisville

Morrisville restaurants that serve tandoori

ADDA BISTRO & DINING

6105 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville

Tandoori Paneer Tikka$16.99
Paneer Tikka is a popular and delicious tandoori snack where paneer (Indian cottage cheese cubes) are marinated in a spiced yogurt-based marinade, arranged on skewers and grilled in the oven.
Veg tandoori platter$17.99
Tandoori Chicken$15.99
Tandoori chicken is spicy, flavorful, and has a unique smoky aroma that comes from cooking in a tandoor (clay oven). So basically, chicken is marinated in thick yoghurt, spices, lemon juice, ginger-garlic paste and then cooked in a tandoor
JP's Biryani

9825 Chapel Hill Road, Unit F, Morrisville

Tandoori Chicken$13.99
Boned chicken marinated with Kashmiri red chilies, yogurt and herbs & grilled
