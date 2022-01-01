Morrisville restaurants you'll love

Go
Morrisville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Morrisville

Morrisville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Morrisville restaurants

Vault Brewing Company image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Vault Brewing Company

10 South Main Street, Yardley

Avg 4.4 (1674 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$14.75
Wild Mushroom$15.75
Brown Sugar Buffalo Pizza$15.75
More about Vault Brewing Company
Yardley Bagel Cafe image

 

Yardley Bagel Cafe

670 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
**EGG, CHEESE$3.29
Scrambled egg and cheese on your choice of one of our fresh baked, kettle boiled bagels
Bagel w/CC$2.99
Fresh baked, kettle boiled bagel with our house blended cream cheese
Bagel w/Butter$1.99
Fresh baked, kettle boiled bagel with butter
More about Yardley Bagel Cafe
NIKOS image

 

NIKOS

385 Oxford Valley rd, Yardley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Cauliflower$11.00
honey citrus yogurt + niko niko sauces on side
Side Salad$5.00
Salad- lunch and dinner
Fetuccini$25.00
short rib, white wine, garlic, creme fraiche, parmesan, shallots
More about NIKOS
Bitchin' Kitten Brewery image

 

Bitchin' Kitten Brewery

na, Yardley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bitchin' Kitten Brewery
Map

More near Morrisville to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Bordentown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston