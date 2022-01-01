Morrisville restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Vault Brewing Company
10 South Main Street, Yardley
|Chicken Sandwich
|$14.75
|Wild Mushroom
|$15.75
|Brown Sugar Buffalo Pizza
|$15.75
Yardley Bagel Cafe
670 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley
|**EGG, CHEESE
|$3.29
Scrambled egg and cheese on your choice of one of our fresh baked, kettle boiled bagels
|Bagel w/CC
|$2.99
Fresh baked, kettle boiled bagel with our house blended cream cheese
|Bagel w/Butter
|$1.99
Fresh baked, kettle boiled bagel with butter
NIKOS
385 Oxford Valley rd, Yardley
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$11.00
honey citrus yogurt + niko niko sauces on side
|Side Salad
|$5.00
Salad- lunch and dinner
|Fetuccini
|$25.00
short rib, white wine, garlic, creme fraiche, parmesan, shallots